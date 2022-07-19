Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Drops By 36.1%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSMN remained flat at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,022. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $25.74.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF
