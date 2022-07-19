Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Drops By 36.1%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMN remained flat at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,022. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMN. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 117.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 119,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 271.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $5,161,000.

