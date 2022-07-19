Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Drops By 23.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BSJS traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,597. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $26.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000.

