Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Drops By 23.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
BSJS traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,597. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $26.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
