Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Drops By 30.9%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ImagineAR Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of IPNFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,249. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. ImagineAR has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
ImagineAR Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImagineAR (IPNFF)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.