Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Drops By 30.9%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ImagineAR Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of IPNFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,249. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. ImagineAR has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

ImagineAR Company Profile

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Its products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR White-Label Mobile App; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

