Short Interest in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Decreases By 44.7%

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the June 15th total of 8,410,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of HTH stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $26.76. 518,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,611. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

