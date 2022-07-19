Short Interest in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Increases By 62.1%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the June 15th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Global Cord Blood Stock Up 1.6 %

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $312.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Cord Blood in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

