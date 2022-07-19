Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Decreases By 25.0%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.0 %

GAINZ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61.

