Short Interest in FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Grows By 45.1%

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,937,700 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the June 15th total of 3,402,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24,688.5 days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FCBBF remained flat at $11.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCBBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €13.70 ($13.84) to €13.10 ($13.23) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

