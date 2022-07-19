Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Drops By 23.8%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EONGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.12) to €12.50 ($12.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of E.On from €13.00 ($13.13) to €12.50 ($12.63) in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($11.62) to €11.00 ($11.11) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EONGY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. E.On has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

E.On Dividend Announcement

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $33.11 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that E.On will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.3799 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. E.On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

E.On Company Profile

(Get Rating)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.