Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Drops By 33.2%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,600 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 408,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DREUF. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

DREUF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. 4,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

