Short Interest in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Drops By 31.3%

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 583,800 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 849,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 10,976 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,319.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,685,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,748.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen acquired 41,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $250,668.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,612,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,624,750.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,319.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,685,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,748.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 57,496 shares of company stock worth $328,922.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CVRx by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 962,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 343,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVRx by 685.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 164,499 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVRx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CVRX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. 214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,209. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. CVRx has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 148.64% and a negative net margin of 311.83%. Analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

