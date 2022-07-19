Short Interest in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Rises By 47.8%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CAPL stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $775.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.85 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 50.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 259.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Articles

