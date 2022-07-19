Short Interest in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Declines By 37.7%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXCGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

CDXC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 2,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,410. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.78.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 81.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau bought 60,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $99,661.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,925,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,564.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

