Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Decreases By 22.7%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,276,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 4,236,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of China Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

China Oilfield Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHOLF remained flat at $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. China Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

