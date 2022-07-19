Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Decreases By 22.7%

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,276,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 4,236,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of China Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

China Oilfield Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHOLF remained flat at $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. China Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.