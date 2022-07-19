Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Rises By 66.7%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.5 days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance

Shares of CA Immobilien Anlagen stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $33.92.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

