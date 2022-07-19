Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Rises By 66.7%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.5 days.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance
Shares of CA Immobilien Anlagen stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $33.92.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CA Immobilien Anlagen (CAIAF)
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.