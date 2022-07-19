Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Declines By 24.0%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BOC Hong Kong Price Performance

BHKLY opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $84.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a $1.721 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

