Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Increases By 27.6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYN traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,307. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.71.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

