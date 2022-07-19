Short Interest in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Declines By 24.6%

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 333,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Atreca Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BCEL opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Atreca has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atreca

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth about $41,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Atreca by 66.7% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atreca by 111.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCEL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Atreca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Articles

