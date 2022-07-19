Short Interest in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Declines By 24.6%

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 333,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.
Atreca Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of BCEL opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Atreca has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.64.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atreca
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth about $41,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Atreca by 66.7% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atreca by 111.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on BCEL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atreca (BCEL)
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.