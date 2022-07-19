Short Interest in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Decreases By 24.5%

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,170,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 17,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ATI from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

ATI Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of ATI traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. 1,848,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,286. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. ATI has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. ATI had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ATI will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 1,460.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ATI by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in ATI by 2,264.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

