Short Interest in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Drops By 45.8%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,410,000 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 19,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Asensus Surgical Stock Down 1.2 %

ASXC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.45. 859,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,445. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.77.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASXC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 12.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85,487 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

