Short Interest in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Expands By 57.1%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 942,200 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 778,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $581,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $663,950.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 4.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded up $5.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.07. 9,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,829. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.61 and its 200 day moving average is $121.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.31. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $20.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $2.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 89.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.02%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.