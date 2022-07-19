Short Interest in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Expands By 57.1%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 942,200 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 778,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $581,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $663,950.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded up $5.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.07. 9,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,829. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.61 and its 200 day moving average is $121.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.31. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $186.98.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $20.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $2.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 89.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.02%.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
See Also
