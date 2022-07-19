Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.69.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

SHLS stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

