Shield Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $93,722.27 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $93,722.27 and approximately $223.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00343227 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019135 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001860 BTC.
Shield Protocol Coin Profile
Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.
Shield Protocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.