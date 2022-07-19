Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Given New C$0.60 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Sherritt International Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of Sherritt International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,866. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.68.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

