Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Short Interest Update

Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHQA opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shelter Acquisition Co. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I by 12.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 121,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About Shelter Acquisition Co. I

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

