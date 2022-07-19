Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Up 48.9% in June

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the June 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth $54,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

