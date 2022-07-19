ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 331.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.0 %

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $426.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

