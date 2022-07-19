ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.97.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE NOW opened at $426.74 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $461.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.76.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

