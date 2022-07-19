Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Up 39.3% in June

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 111,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 3,120.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Shares of SENEA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.83. 1,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Seneca Foods has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.13.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

