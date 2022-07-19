Seedify.fund Market Capitalization Reaches $43.47 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00007608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $43.47 million and $2.87 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00391360 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00018889 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001745 BTC.
About Seedify.fund
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Buying and Selling Seedify.fund
