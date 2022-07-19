Security Asset Management Sells 137 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Security Asset Management decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 79,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

