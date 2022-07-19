Security Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Security Asset Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

