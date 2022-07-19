Security Asset Management Invests $2.29 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.7% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.9% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $520.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $539.66 and its 200 day moving average is $560.62. The company has a market cap of $203.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

