Security Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Security Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Target by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Target by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 7,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Target Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE TGT opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.35 and its 200-day moving average is $199.16. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

