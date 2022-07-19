Security Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Security Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 1.6% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $614.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 113.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $655.22 and a 200 day moving average of $700.88. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.50.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.