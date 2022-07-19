Scotiabank Trims Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Target Price to C$112.50

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank to C$112.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.21.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CGEAF stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.66. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $92.58.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

