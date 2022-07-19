Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Increased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 208.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

