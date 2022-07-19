Savix (SVX) Price Tops $0.94

Savix (SVX) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Savix has a market capitalization of $62,372.24 and approximately $1,064.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,201.27 or 0.99960051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 154,678 coins and its circulating supply is 66,547 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Savix

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.