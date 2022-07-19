Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $35.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) received a $35.00 price target from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.68.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,593,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. Intel has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

