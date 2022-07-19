Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €466.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €466.00 ($470.71) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €950.00 ($959.60) price target on ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($969.70) price objective on ASML in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €475.00 ($479.80) price objective on ASML in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($787.88) price objective on ASML in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($707.07) price objective on ASML in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
ASML Stock Performance
See Also
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.