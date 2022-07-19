Saltoro Capital LP Invests $1.53 Million in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. Alcoa comprises 0.4% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,142 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $226,347,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $317,854,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,329 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $96,818,000.

Alcoa Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.55. 129,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,323,892. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.63.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

