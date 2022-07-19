SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Reaches $0.0000

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $29,088.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00391899 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00018968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001781 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeMoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. "

