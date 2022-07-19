SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Up 28.3% Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $154.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,235.61 or 1.00019720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00045398 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00215497 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00263091 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00110063 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00052288 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004505 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00045241 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.