Ruler Protocol (RULER) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $609.00

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,166.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,320.76 or 0.05834231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00021027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol.

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.