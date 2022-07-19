Ruler Protocol (RULER) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $609.00

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,166.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,320.76 or 0.05834231 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00021027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001873 BTC.
Ruler Protocol Coin Profile
Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol.
Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol
