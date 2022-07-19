Rublix (RBLX) Price Hits $0.0272 on Exchanges

Rublix (RBLX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $564,953.01 and approximately $269.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rublix has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rublix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00364074 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018892 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001740 BTC.
Rublix Coin Profile
Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rublix Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Rublix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rublix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.