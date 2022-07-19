Rubix Resources Limited (ASX:RB6) Insider Acquires A$15,400.00 in Stock

Rubix Resources Limited (ASX:RB6 – Get Rating) insider Ariel King bought 140,000 shares of Rubix Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,400.00 ($10,476.19).

Rubix Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Australia. The company explores for copper, nickel, zinc, lead, gold, and platinum-group elements (PGEs). It holds interest in the Paperbark project comprising one exploration permit covering an area of 75 square kilometers located near the Gulf of Carpentaria, Queensland; the Etheridge project, which include four granted exploration permits covering an area of 49 square kilometers located in the Georgetown Inlier, North Queensland; the Lake Johnston project comprising one exploration license application covering 31 sub-blocks located in the Archaean Lake Johnston greenstone belt, Western Australia; and the Collurabbie North project that include two exploration license applications covering 113 sub-blocks located in the northeast margin of the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia.

