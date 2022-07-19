Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) PT Raised to €7.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from €6.90 ($6.97) to €7.00 ($7.07) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Rovio Entertainment Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ROVVF remained flat at $7.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $8.30.
About Rovio Entertainment Oyj
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rovio Entertainment Oyj (ROVVF)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.