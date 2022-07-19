Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) PT Raised to €7.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from €6.90 ($6.97) to €7.00 ($7.07) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ROVVF remained flat at $7.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

About Rovio Entertainment Oyj

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses various consumer and entertainment products.

