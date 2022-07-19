Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Trims Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE Y traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $835.39. 394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $585.10 and a twelve month high of $862.87. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $832.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $768.99.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.81 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

