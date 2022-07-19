Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.23. 175,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,614,734. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $186.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.