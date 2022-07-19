Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,527 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $21,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSCO stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,183. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.45.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

