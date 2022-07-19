Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $23.65 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF makes up about 1.4% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $23,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,662,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,088,000 after buying an additional 1,658,492 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 190,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 79,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

BBCA traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.48. 59,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,022. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.